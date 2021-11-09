The nuptial between the two love birds was a 4-day event which started on Friday, November 5 and ended on Monday, November 8, 2021.
All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding
The wedding ceremony between Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana was the talk of town this whole weekend.
It is arguably the wedding of the year, 2021 in Ghana.
The groom, Barima Osei Mensah, is the Chief Executive of Adinkra Pie.
The four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture.
The wedding which was hashtagged #EviAni2021 also used some of the very best event vendors in Ghana.
The official engagement and wedding which was strictly kente- themed happened on Friday and saw the bride walk down the aisle in a kente engagement/wedding gown designed by PISTIS.
Some A-Class Ghanaian musicians like Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya and Kofi Kinaata all performed at the event.
A black-tie dinner event was hosted on Saturday to commemorate the wedding reception at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.
The night saw the bride changing into 3 different gowns, a visual effect themed 7-tier hanging cake, stunning decor, and star-studded performances had people glued to social media watching highlights from the pages of the wedding vendors.
Check out more photos and videos from the #EviAni2021 ceremony;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh