All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

It is arguably the wedding of the year, 2021 in Ghana.

The groom, Barima Osei Mensah, is the Chief Executive of Adinkra Pie.

The four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture.

The wedding which was hashtagged #EviAni2021 also used some of the very best event vendors in Ghana.

The official engagement and wedding which was strictly kente- themed happened on Friday and saw the bride walk down the aisle in a kente engagement/wedding gown designed by PISTIS.

Some A-Class Ghanaian musicians like Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya and Kofi Kinaata all performed at the event.

A black-tie dinner event was hosted on Saturday to commemorate the wedding reception at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The night saw the bride changing into 3 different gowns, a visual effect themed 7-tier hanging cake, stunning decor, and star-studded performances had people glued to social media watching highlights from the pages of the wedding vendors.