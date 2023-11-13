Apaso) Kasa 2023: BlueCrest College graduate fashion show strikes a sustainable chord

Apaso) Kasa, which translates to "scissors have spoken," was an evening where the runway was graced with designs from repurposed materials such as used hair braids, old compact discs, discarded denim, painted fabrics, weathered leather bags, juke bags, old neck ties, shoe laces, and even discarded plastic bottles and cartons from Bel Aqua. Each outfit told a unique story of creativity and resourcefulness, showcasing the potential of fashion to be both aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly.

The College took a bold step towards redefining fashion by putting sustainability at the forefront. The theme aimed to inspire designers, fashion enthusiasts, and the industry as a whole to rethink their approach to fashion and its impact on the environment.

A Night of Fusion: Music and Fashion

The Graduate Fashion Show went beyond the confines of the runway. It was a night of fusion, seamlessly blending music and fashion, adding another layer of excitement to the event. Renowned artists such as Elorm Gh, Sista Afya, and Piny Pecks took the stage, providing electrifying performances that left the audience enthralled. The symbiosis of music and fashion created a sensory experience that transcended the traditional boundaries of a fashion show.

A Star-Studded Red Carpet

The 2023 red carpet of Apaso) Kasa was graced by some of Ghana's most influential figures and celebrities. Among the stars in attendance were Stephanie Benson, known for her illustrious music career, Umaru Sanda Amadu from Citi FM/TV, and the style icon himself, Abrantie The Gentleman. The event also saw the presence of key industry figures, including the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Executive Director of the Commission on Arts and Culture, the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Sam Amanor, CEO of Bluespeace Africa, CEO of Odina, Mr. Kwame Amoabeng, Executive team of Ghana Fashion Tertiary Awards (GFTW) among others.

A Night to Remember

The 9th Edition fashion show was more than just a fashion show; it was a statement by the graduating students and BlueCrest. It sent a powerful message about the need for sustainability and innovation in the fashion industry. Speaking to the Director of Strategy of Bluecrest College who doubles as the head of the Fashion Show planning committee, Ms. Henrietta Mensah said “BlueCrest University is notable for its Fashion and IT courses. This is our 2nd Edition on sustainability but the 9th year organizing the Apaso) kasa graduate fashion show. We maintained the theme of sustainability for the second time because Fashion contributes huge amounts of waste to the environment and also to teach our young students who are our future that it is important to be considerate of the planet as upcoming fashion designers.

The UN estimates that the fashion industry contributes about 4 million tons of waste to the environment. Part of this waste ends up in landfills in Africa. Ghana is the second largest dumping site for this waste in Kantamanto in Accra. Creating a Sustainable Fashion Paradigm is one key strategy to solve this menace and Bluecrest is happy to champion this”. The designers' ability to breathe new life into discarded materials showcased a new way forward for fashion – one that considers not just aesthetics but also environmental impact.

As we move forward, it is events like these that inspire hope for a more eco-conscious fashion industry and a brighter, more sustainable future. Apaso) Kasa 2023 has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of fashion, reminding us that scissors have indeed spoken, and they are calling for a re-wear revolution.

To find out more about BlueCrest School Fashion & Design visit https://www.sfd.edu.gh/

See some dazzling designs from the runway

