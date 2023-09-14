'Apollo': Symptoms, preventive measures and treatments

The Ghana Optometric Association has observed a surge in the number of ‘Apollo’ cases and has come up with ways to curb the spread.

Here are some key points highlighted by the Ghana Optometric Association on what AHC is and how to prevent or manage it:

1. Causes: AHC is most commonly caused by enterovirus 70 and coxsackievirus A24, both of which belong to the family Picornaviridae.

These viruses are highly contagious and can spread easily from person to person through direct contact with infected eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets.

2. Symptoms: Common symptoms of AHC include sudden onset of redness in the eyes, eye pain, a gritty feeling in the eyes, sensitivity to light (photophobia), excessive tearing, and sometimes, small subconjunctival hemorrhages (bleeding under the conjunctiva also known as bloody eyes).

These symptoms can vary in severity.

3. Prevention:

· Hygiene: Practicing good hand hygiene is crucial. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces or individuals.

· Avoid Touching Eyes: Avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as this can transfer the virus to the conjunctiva.

· Avoid Close Contact: Try to avoid close contact with individuals who have AHC or symptoms of eye infections.

· Disinfection: Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that may come into contact with the virus, such as eyeglasses, contact lenses, and eye drop containers.

· Isolation: People with AHC should isolate themselves to prevent the spread of the infection to others.

· Use tissues; avoid using handkerchiefs to clean secretions from the eye, instead use tissues and dispose of them immediately.

4. Management:

· Seek Medical Attention: If you suspect you have AHC or experience symptoms, seek prompt medical attention from an eye care professional or healthcare provider.

· Rest: Get plenty of rest to allow your body to recover.

· Hydration: Stay well-hydrated by drinking fluids to prevent dehydration.

· Prescribed Medications: In some cases, antiviral medications or eye drops may be prescribed to manage the infection and relieve symptoms.

· Avoid Contact Lenses: If you wear contact lenses, discontinue their use until the infection has cleared and you have been advised by a healthcare professional to resume wearing them.

It's essential to raise awareness about AHC and follow preventive measures to limit its spread, especially in densely populated areas.