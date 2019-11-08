In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh Violent disclosed that she saw a problem and established luxurious brand, skin gourmet from natural products which has incredible beauty and health benefits.

“Beauty has become toxic, shallow and self-centred in a world that is becoming more

driven by profit that benefits the small segment of those who have to leave the majority

without. Beauty is now defined by shallow social media images that are unrealistic, self-centred,

materialistic disconnected and unconcerned with health, well – being and true humanity

So we came up with the solution:

SKIN GOURMET - RAW handmade skincare sourced in the WILD of Ghana and so PURE you can eat it. Skincare that goes beyond the product. Redefining beauty and bringing it back into focus and truth. Beauty that is inclusive”, she revealed.

Delving into the challenges of establishing a business in Ghana, Violent disclosed that “the biggest challenge I had to get over and I am currently getting over is myself. I don’t believe that there is any challenge to business in any specific location. I believe the challenge is us and resides in us.

It’s all about how you see the situation, is it a problem or a challenge? It’s a challenge and challenges are meant to be overcome and to make us stronger and better than before once we overcome them. It is up to us to change our perception, to stop making excuses, to look beyond our weakness and our perception of inability. So no, there are no challenges in establishing a business in Ghana. The only challenge is in ourselves”.

Below is how Violet Awo Amoabeng wowed us with her in-depth knowledge on beauty and lifestyle.

Define beauty and style

I believe that beauty is found in love. If there is no love in it – it cannot be beautiful.

So, what is a beauty? Beauty is:

Beauty is patient,

Beauty is kind,

Beauty does not envy, it does not boast,

Beauty is not proud, it does not dishonour others,

Beauty is not self – seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

Beauty does not delight in what is wrong but rejoices with the truth.

Beauty always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Beauty never fails.

Style is what you make of the beauty within you – how you express it.

Style is defined by the person who possesses it.

I define style as being authentic and original. Being you – that’s stylish.

What is your morning rituals/ routine?

Wake up,

Pray,

Work hard,

Do it again tomorrow.

What is your beauty philosophy?

Good skincare is not just about the products you use on your body but how it affects you and the world around it.

Our products are so pure that you can EAT them.

That’s because what you put on your skin ends up in your body and what you put in your body ends up on your skin and on your mind.

Do you believe in beauty standards?

Beauty standards by who?

God – YES.

Man – no.

Which beauty products are you obsessed with? Why?

Black Soap – Gets me clean

Shea Butter – Does not get any better

Water – Beauty essential.

Name top 3 Ghanaian beauty brands you trust

That’s easy,

1. Skin Gourmet

2. Skin Gourmet

3. SKIN GOURMET

What is the quickest and easiest way to treat acne?

Let me start by saying that I do not believe that anything quick is sustainable.

It’s about permanent changes you make in your life – that takes time, diligence, consistency

and patience.

1. Drink lots of water

2. Wash your face with Skin Gourmet’s Tea Tree Black Soap

3. Exfoliate with Skin Gourmet’s Hibiscus & Tea Tree Sugar Scrub

4. Moisturize with our Cold Pressed Neem Oil at Night

5. Eat well – cut out the junk and add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

How do you keep your skin flawless? Share tips with us.

Firstly, my skin is not flawless – nothing is. I deal with breakouts like anyone else and I’m cool with that – it’s normal and a breakout does not make me less of a person. If anything, it reminds me that I am human. Chale, it’s normal.

However, I do my best to prevent it from happening by:

1. Washing my face twice a day – With our Skin Gourmet Tea Tree Black Soap

2. Exfoliating with our edible skincare

3. Moisturizing with our edible skincare

4. Drinking lots of water

5. Exercising and eating healthy

6. Reduce the consumption of meat and animal products (Forks over Knives)

7. Focus on positive things, dodge the negative ones.

Shea butter, cocoa butter and coconut? Which is your go-to and why

I CANT CHOOSE – I love them ALLLLLLL !!!

How often do you wear makeup? And long-time side effects?

I wear make – up almost every day. Long term side effects? I hope not.

What are the 3 beauty products you always have in your bag?

Skin Gourmet Honey & Mint Balm, Water and Perfume.

What are the 5 simple tips for a red carpet look?

I don’t know, I have not been to many red carpets. But if I had to take a guess – I’d say be your true self.

What are 3 things every woman should own?

A Bible, a humble spirit and winning smile.

Sneaker or heels? Why

Sneakers – helps you get stuff done and you don’t mind getting down to the nitty-gritty.

What is the extravagant thing you have ever worn?

Duh, my smile :)

What is your life mantra?

Good better best

May I never rest

Until my good is better

And my better best.

How have nominations and awards promoted your business?

I do not know.

What plans do you have for the beauty industry?

To shake it up and redefine it.

What distinguished Skin gourmet products from other brands?

We are different.

Raw edible skincare.

We NEVER Add

Emollients

Stabilizers

Preservatives

Parabens

Artificial Colors or Fragrances

Stuff you can’t pronounce.

Our brand is a consciousness about lifestyle, mindset, well-being, relationships and the

environment. We try to be generous, intentional, kind, considerate.

We are mindful to ensure that our products are:

Quality, Nutritious, Safe, Sustainable and Effective – Plus, they don’t break the bank.

What makes it edible?

Our products are Food Grade (that means you can literally eat them),

High-quality and made with Exotic ingredients and Skilled Preparation.