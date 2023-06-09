3 healthy ways to treat urinary tract infection

While antibiotics are commonly used to treat UTIs, prevention is key to avoiding recurrent infections. A good diet is one preventative measure that has been shown to be effective against UTIs. Here are some effective ways to treat UTIs:

Hydrate yourself

Drinking water is essential for maintaining optimal health, and it is particularly important for preventing UTIs. When you drink plenty of water, it helps to flush out harmful bacteria and toxins that may be present in the urinary tract. In addition, staying hydrated helps to dilute urine, which reduces the concentration of bacteria and other substances that can irritate the bladder and urethra.

It's important to note that not all fluids are created equal when it comes to preventing UTIs. While water is the best choice, other fluids such as coffee, tea, and soda can actually increase your risk of developing a UTI. This is because these beverages can irritate the bladder and urethra, and some contain substances that can promote bacterial growth. Therefore, it's best to stick to water as your primary source of hydration to prevent UTIs.

Food to eat when suffering from a UTI

These foods contain a crucial ingredient that aids in the battle against bacteria and prevent them from adhering to the lining of the urinary tract. Cranberries, blueberries, raspberries, and other berries support urinary tract health and offer protection against infection. Smoothies are a great way to consume a lot of berries in your diet. Oranges, dark chocolate, unsweetened probiotic yoghurt, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach are foods that can repair UTI damage.

Lifestyle habits for early recovery from UTI