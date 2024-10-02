3 possible reasons breast cancer is killing more African women

Rodgers said in a podcast interview hosted by Marcus that taking ayahuasca, an ancient hallucinogenic plant-based drink, allowed him "see how to unconditionally love" himself. He added that it led him to "the best season" of his career in 2021."There's a lot of trust," Rodgers told Men's Health of the process of sitting for an ayahuasca trip. "And surrender, I think, is another good word. You have to surrender to the master plant teacher that is ayahuasca, and there's naturally some fear around that. And when you do, some pretty incredible things can happen, as was evidenced by night two of my most recent journey.""Night one I was still a little resistant, and night two, I fully surrendered to the process and to the master teacher, and she was benevolent in her lessons," he added. "There's a lot of overall happiness that exists when you have a deeper love for yourself. It actually allows you, I feel, to give and receive love better and interact with people with less judgment and less projection. So that's one thing I've really been working on."Indigenous tribes have used ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug, in spiritual medicine practices for thousands of years. But retreats have gained traction in recent years as people search for spiritual enlightenment or relief for mental and physical health issues.Mounting research suggests psychedelics have potential for treating mental health diagnoses including depression and PTSD that has not responded to other treatments. But more research is necessary before the drugs enter the mainstream, and trying ayahuasca can be risky if not done under the counsel of a doctor or experienced shaman. But Rodgers insists that his experiences with hallucinogens have helped him transcend his fears of underachievement and death."I definitely had a fear of death, and ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and [alleviated] a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die, and taking away some of that fear," Rodgers told McAfee. "I think when you've seen the other side it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending. More of kind of the next chapter of life."

Business Insider USA