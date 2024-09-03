New research shows herbal medicine as emerging antidote to cancer: Find out more

In response to this shift, the Kenyan government has committed funding to cancer research to better understand and develop effective treatment methods. Additionally, 400,000 professionals have recently graduated in this field, focusing on advancing cancer research.

These efforts aim to improve the understanding of traditional and modern cancer treatment approaches, ensuring that patients receive the most effective care possible.

A call to action

This growing reliance on traditional medicine has prompted healthcare providers to explore integrative approaches that combine conventional and traditional therapies, potentially offering patients a broader range of options.

Public health experts have also called for increased education and awareness campaigns to inform patients about the benefits and risks of various treatment options.

Furthermore, collaborations between traditional healers and medical researchers are being encouraged to scientifically validate the efficacy of traditional remedies cancer treating plants have been planted to improve this research.

These initiatives not only aim to enhance patient outcomes but also to preserve and incorporate valuable Indigenous knowledge within the mainstream healthcare system.

The Kenyan government has also taken steps to regulate the use of traditional medicine to ensure safety and standardisation. These measures include setting up frameworks for testing and approving herbal remedies, training traditional practitioners, and integrating traditional medicine into the national health strategy.