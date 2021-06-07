3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

However, too much of a good thing is definitely bad for you, not to mention detrimental for your health. While condoms are one of the greatest inventions known to mankind and help avoid the perils of STDs and unwanted pregnancies, it does have some ill-effects. Here are few side effects of condom that you never knew:

Allergy

Most condoms are made of latex, the fluid that is obtained from rubber trees. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology research noted that some people experience an allergic response to the protein in the rubber. This is very rare. The symptoms of latex allergy can vary in presentation and severity, ranging from sneezing, runny nose, hives, itching or flushing to more severe signs and symptoms, such as wheezing, swelling, dizziness, and light-headedness. In certain instances, latex allergies can invoke anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition. It is best advised for people who have latex allergy to switch to synthetic condoms. However, the chances of condom tear during the act are high with these condoms and they aren’t compatible with most vaginal lubricants too.

Acquiring other STDs

Condoms are proven highly effective against HIV and reduce the risk of other diseases, such as syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and HPV. However, they do not afford protection against sexually transmitted diseases that can affect the outer layers of the skin, such as scabies infections and molluscum contagiosum. Studies have found out that although condoms can reduce the risk of genital herpes, they don’t protect every part of the skin in which the herpes virus can asymptomatically shed and be transmitted to an infected sexual partner.

Risk of pregnancy