3 side effects of eating too many carrots

Studies have shown that beta carotene, which is one of the antioxidants found in carrots, is crucial for improving immunity in the body, protecting skin and eye health.

However, when it’s over-consumed, side effects that are detrimental to your health tend to show up. According to research, sticking to three to four carrots a day should be a safe option.

Causes carotenemia

Carrots are very rich in beta-carotene, which is a carotenoid that gets converted into vitamin A in our body. Eating large quantities of carrots doesn’t put you at risk of vitamin A overload. However, having large amounts of carotene in your blood can cause Carotenemia, which is a yellowish discolouration of the skin. No one wants that right?

Changes flavour of breast milk

Carrots are rich in vitamins and minerals, which are very important for the body. However, it has been proven that carrot changes the flavour of breast milk. So breastfeeding women should avoid drinking carrot juice in excess.

High in sugar contents