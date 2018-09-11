3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth

news

The popular herb, parsley is always used to add flavor or garnish most some dishes.

Parsley can also provide nutritional benefits to the bones and immune system. Studies have shown that parsley can also be applied directly and indirectly to your hair regimen to promote hair growth and solve common hair conditions.

Helps maintain natural hair color

Parsley contains a high amount of copper, which helps to retain the hair’s natural color. It can be applied topically or can be added in large amounts to your diet.

Help treat dandruff

Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear. It is often accompanied by itching. Wash your hair with an infusion of parsley leaves to get rid of dandruff.

Promotes hair growth

Hair fall is a common problem that is faced by both men and women, where their hair gets sparse from balding, hair thinning or a receding hairline.

Parsley is highly beneficial in promoting hair growth. Gently massage your scalp with powdered parsley seeds to promote hair growth. Repeat this method twice a week for two months to get long and straight hair.