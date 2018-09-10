Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap


Beautiful Beneath 4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap

Charcoal is an important ingredient in natural soaps and cleansers throughout the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Activated Charcoal Soap play

(StyleCraze)

Activated charcoal is widely used for teeth whitening but did you also know that it can be transformed into a soap bar to eradicate many skin conditions?

Charcoal has been into medicinal use for over thousands of years. It can be used to clean wounds, used in water filters as well as an antidote for poison.

READ ALSO:How to make shea butter cream at home

  • Charcoal soap tightens skin and makes it firmer

Loose skin indicates the initiation of old age. Charcoal has the quality to make the skin firmer and tighter at a rapid pace. It also acts as natural moisturizes and nourishes the dry skin. Furthermore, it is also suitable for the sensitive skin type. It effectively treats skin allergies and redness on the face.

  • Charcoal Soap clears away skin blemishes

If you’ve got skin blemishes that you just can’t seem to get rid of, try charcoal soap. The more you use it, the more it will clean your skin right up so that you amazingly blemish free.

  • Charcoal soap can treat oily skin

Charcoal soap can absorb all that excess oil in your skin, and also clears away any dirt that’s hanging around there.

For a grease-free look, use charcoal soap twice daily for two weeks.

READ ALSO:4 things you should never put on your face

  • Charcoal Soap Treats Acne

Most women suffer from persistent acne and them really on makeup to cover up the skin condition before they can step out.

As we all know, most cosmetic products on the market with side effects but charcoal soap can do wonders for your skin.

 It removes toxins from any affected areas that help to give rise to acne, and it also eliminates skin impurities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morning Health Tips 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morning
Beauty Tips: How to make shea butter cream at home Beauty Tips How to make shea butter cream at home
Beauty Tips: How to make tomato and sugar face scrub Beauty Tips How to make tomato and sugar face scrub
Beauty Tips: 4 things you should never put on your face Beauty Tips 4 things you should never put on your face
Hair growth: Simple recipe on how to use lemon juice for hair growth Hair growth Simple recipe on how to use lemon juice for hair growth
Solange Knowles: 5 eye-catching hairstyles we have seen on Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles Solange Knowles 5 eye-catching hairstyles we have seen on Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure
Men's Lifestyle: Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal Men's Lifestyle Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal
New Study Suggests: Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’ New Study Suggests Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aidbullet
2 Health Tips 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morningbullet
3 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty Tips 4 things you should never put on your facebullet
7 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
8 Beauty Tips How to use toothpaste to get rid of pimplesbullet
9 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet

Related Articles

Health Tips These are effects obesity has on children
Health Tips 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morning
Health matters 5 diseases that can be detected through smell
Beauty Tips 2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt
Beauty Tips 5 teeth-staining foods you didn't know
Beauty Tips How to make shea butter cream at home

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
7 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
8 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
9 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
10 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy...bullet

Beauty & Health

Spinach, Orange, and Red Cabbage Salad
Health Tips 5 reasons why you should be eating more spinach
Gym facts Why gym equipment is more likely to have more bacteria than a toilet
DIY Homemade Deodorant
Beauty Tips How to make deodorant at home
Urinary incontinence Here's why you can't hold your urine
X
Advertisement