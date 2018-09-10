4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap

news

Activated charcoal is widely used for teeth whitening but did you also know that it can be transformed into a soap bar to eradicate many skin conditions?

Charcoal has been into medicinal use for over thousands of years. It can be used to clean wounds, used in water filters as well as an antidote for poison.

Charcoal soap tightens skin and makes it firmer

Loose skin indicates the initiation of old age. Charcoal has the quality to make the skin firmer and tighter at a rapid pace. It also acts as natural moisturizes and nourishes the dry skin. Furthermore, it is also suitable for the sensitive skin type. It effectively treats skin allergies and redness on the face.

Charcoal Soap clears away skin blemishes

If you’ve got skin blemishes that you just can’t seem to get rid of, try charcoal soap. The more you use it, the more it will clean your skin right up so that you amazingly blemish free.

Charcoal soap can treat oily skin

Charcoal soap can absorb all that excess oil in your skin, and also clears away any dirt that’s hanging around there.

For a grease-free look, use charcoal soap twice daily for two weeks.

Charcoal Soap Treats Acne

Most women suffer from persistent acne and them really on makeup to cover up the skin condition before they can step out.

As we all know, most cosmetic products on the market with side effects but charcoal soap can do wonders for your skin.

It removes toxins from any affected areas that help to give rise to acne, and it also eliminates skin impurities.