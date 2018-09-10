Pulse.com.gh logo
4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream


4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream

Shaving regularly scrubs away dead skin.

Peanut butter play

Peanut butter

(Cooking Light)

If you work in a corporate environment, shaving regularly should be your grooming list.

The unkempt look might work for some guys, if you are looking forward to closing more business deals, then you should invest in your looks. Most men look more energetic and refreshed after shaving.

If you run out of shaving cream, try these alternatives.

  • Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is anti-inflammatory thanks to its enzymes and with its high water content, it is very hydrating. It provides a smooth surface on your skin giving you a very close shave. Aloe also can be used as an aftershave to prevent razor burn.

  • Peanut butter

Basically used for soup, stew and bread spread, peanut butter is used as a main ingredient during shaving. It can be a messy process but the end results would be beyond your expectation.

  • Honey

Due to its antibacterial properties, you can replace your shaving cream with honey for maximum results. Honey can also be used as an aftershave to soothe your skin and remove unwanted hair.

  • Shea butter

Shea butter cream makes it easy for the blades of the razor to smoothly remove hair. As a natural moisturizer, you don’t have to apply any aftershave cream after the process.

