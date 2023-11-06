3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

1. Sugar lip scrub:

· Mix 1-2 teaspoons of sugar (preferably fine granulated sugar) with a few drops of honey or coconut oil to create a paste.

· Gently apply this mixture to your lips and rub it in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes.

· Rinse it off with warm water and pat your lips dry.

· This scrub will help remove dead skin cells, leaving your lips looking fresher and pinker.

2. Sugar and lemon juice:

· Combine 1 teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of fresh lemon juice.

· Apply this mixture to your lips and gently rub for about a minute.

· The sugar exfoliates while the lemon juice can help lighten the lip color.

· Rinse it off with warm water and moisturize your lips with a lip balm or coconut oil afterward.

3. Sugar and rosewater:

· Mix 1-2 teaspoons of sugar with enough rosewater to create a thick paste.

· Apply the paste to your lips and gently massage it in for a minute or two.

· Rosewater is known for its skin-nourishing properties and can help add a subtle pink tint to your lips.

· Rinse with warm water and moisturize your lips with a lip balm.

Be gentle when using sugar on your lips because they are sensitive. Don't overdo it, and it's essential to moisturize your lips after exfoliating to keep them hydrated.