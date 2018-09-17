Pulse.com.gh logo
4 beauty benefits of milk you probably didn't know about


Milk is important for your overall health.

  Published:
Milk can do wonders for your face, it hydrates dry skin, exfoliates mature skin, soothes irritated skin and lightens dark skin.

Milk is very vital for your overall health. It is rich in calcium along with other important nutrients. It contains protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 beauty benefits of milk you  probably didn't know about.

1. Soothes Damaged Skin

You can revive your dry and damaged skin with milk. Apply it on the affected area with the help of a cotton ball. It will soothe the burning sensation and heal the skin. You can even use freshly made buttermilk instead of milk.

2. Glow Effect

In case you need to brighten your complexion, milk is really helpful. Take two tablespoon milk and add one tablespoon lemon juice to it and mix well. Apply this mixture immediately on your face, leave it for five minutes and then rinse off with warm water. The goodness of milk and lemon will improve the complexion of your skin.

3. Moisturizer

This tip is especially for those with dry skin. Instead of pouring lotions and moisturizer on your skin from time to time simply mash a banana and add some cold raw milk to it, mix it well and apply evenly on your skin. Wash your face after 30 minutes and get dry-free skin for 2 days.

4.Lighten facial blemishes
Say bye to facial spots and blemishes with the milk in your fridge. Apply the mix of milk powder, almond oil and lemon juice on your face to lighten your skin tone and facial blemishes.

