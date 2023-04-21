4 best foods that help sick people recover faster

When recovering from illness, your body is working extra hard to repair and rebuild itself. Any type of illness can cause low energy and a loss of appetite, leading to depleted nutrients and weight loss.

Choosing foods that give you the right nutrients and building blocks for healing is essential for returning to good health. Here’s my guide to the foods that will help you come back fighting fit.

Light soup

Light soup has been a go-to for sickness for generations — and for good reason. It’s an easy-to-eat source of vitamins, minerals, calories, and protein, which are nutrients your body may need in larger quantities while you’re recovering from an illness.

Light soup is also a rich source of fluid and electrolytes, which are helpful if you’re at risk of dehydration due to diarrhoea, vomiting, sweating, or fever.

The soup’s warmth may help reduce congestion, as hot or spicy liquids can be helpful for sick people.

Coconut water

Coconut water is an ideal beverage to sip when you’re sick. It’s rich in electrolytes, which need to be replenished along with fluids when you’re vomiting, sweating, having diarrhoea, or running a fever.

It also contains a little bit of natural sugar from the fruit itself, which can serve as a quick, easy-to-use source of energy for your body.

Garlic

Garlic provides many health benefits and has been used in herbal medicine for centuries.

Studies have shown people who took a garlic-based supplement had about 70% fewer sick days than the placebo group.

Adding garlic to food when you’re sick can both add flavour and make your food even more effective at fighting off cold or flu symptoms.

Fruits