4 best natural herbs you can use on your hair

Research highlights the health benefits and culinary purposes of herbs. It doesn’t come as a surprise, then, that there are beneficial herbs for hair growth, too.

There are ways to improve your hair texture with natural ingredients. The good news about this is that you don’t have to break the bank to get these remedies.

Herbs have been used to nourish the scalp and promote the growth of strong, healthy hair. Here are some herbs and spices you may use on your hair, along with their benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloves

Cloves are usually used as a spice as it flavours foods such as pilau, meat and chicken dishes but also, it has remarkable benefits to hair such as making it longer, eliminating dandruff, preventing premature greying of hair, curbing hair loss and also soothing the scalp.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a known natural herb that is used to cook and add flavour to foods such as beef, chicken dishes, seafood and vegetables but when it comes to hair it also plays a pivotal role in making it grow longer, thicker, shinier and reducing irritation such as dandruff because of its richness in antioxidants.

Hibiscus

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibiscus, a well-known flower has always been used to lower blood pressure, promote weight loss and lower cholesterol when dried and used to make tea but when it comes to the hair it benefits it by making it longer, acting as a natural moisturiser, reducing dandruff and preventing early greying.

Black seeds