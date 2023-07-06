4 best ways to manage sudden blood sugar spikes after eating

The key to preventing your blood sugar levels from rising is paying attention to food and physical activity.

Here are some effective tips that might help you control the rising blood sugar levels after eating:

Eat a high-fibre diet

ADVERTISEMENT

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that does not break down in the body, so its consumption does not have much impact on the blood glucose level because it produces very little amount of sugar. Experts suggest that consuming high-fibre-rich foods does not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels.

Also, consuming fibre-rich foods keeps you satiated so you don’t overeat. Plus, you don’t eat extra calories or too much sugar.

Practice portion control

One of the best ways to avoid post-meal sugar spikes is to control how much you are eating. Consume meals in small portions several times a day, but do not overeat in one go, which is why your sugar spikes in the first place. If you consume small amounts of food, your blood sugar will remain balanced and there would be no sudden fluctuations.

Don’t skip breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Generally, people think that dinner causes your blood sugar levels to spike, but it is not so. From breakfast to lunch to snacking, everything you eat during the day can affect your blood sugar levels. In fact, skipping breakfast can cause your blood sugar levels to spike rapidly in the next meal. Try to incorporate protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats in your breakfast.

Don’t lie down immediately after eating