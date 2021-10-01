4 foods to improve vagina health

Naturally, a healthy vagina is one with a balanced PH level (with healthy bacteria meant to keep infections at bay).

It’s important to maintain a hygienic lifestyle as well as take in foods that benefit the body (as well as the vagina).

For a healthy and PH balanced vagina, these foods help a lot:

Kale

Kale is great for vagina health because it’s rich in Vitamins C and A that helps with immunity as well as proper blood circulation.

It is great to include Kale as part of a diet or combined with other leafy greens which work to keep the vagina lubricated as well as keep itching and dryness at bay!

Garlic

Garlic smells funny but it’s filled with antifungal and antimicrobial nutrients that helps keep infections as well as vaginal discharges, itching/burning away from it!

Add garlic to your diet or eat it raw daily if the smell isn’t a turn-off.

Lemon

Lemons contain antioxidants that help both vaginal health by providing a balance of the pH level and healthy vagina needs. Lemon also works to help keep infection at bay.

Drinking lemon water daily/early in the morning helps the body and by extension the vagina.

Yoghurt