Wrinkles are creases on the skin and are the result of lack of moisture and elasticity of the skin.

Many contributing factors cause face wrinkles like stress and sun exposure.

It’s important to prevent and treat facial wrinkles at the right time.

Hence, we have compiled some home remedies to get rid of the wrinkles.

The egg white method

Eggs can do wonders for our skin and the Vitamin and protein compound present in them can help avoid wrinkles. Egg whites help in tightening our skin and also absorbs excess sebum from the skin.

Method: Apply egg white directly on the skin after whisking it and wash it with lukewarm water after it has dried completely.

Aloe Vera method

Known for its healing properties and enriched Vitamin E content, Aloe Vera helps us in getting rid of the dull skin.

Method: Apply aloe vera on the skin for 90 days continuously.

Banana Mask

The Vitamin A present in the bananas can help in fading of the dark spots and ageing might also be prevented. Bananas result in proper hydration of the skin cells as well.

Method: Mash Banana and apply on the skin for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

The Vaseline method

Vaseline is an age-old method to cure your wrinkled skin. Vaseline helps in locking the moisture in the skin.

Method: Apply Vaseline on the affected area and massage it for a few minutes and leave it overnight.