Pores are vital for skin hydration and removal of toxins, but enlarged pores can be a cause for concern.

Open pores are a common problem faced by most ladies due to makeup, dirt, and dust. These open pores are majorly found around the nose and cheeks.

Hiding the open pores with makeup all the time is neither possible nor good for the face skin. The best way is to find a natural solution to close the pores.

There are many products available in the market for the same but they all give temporary results.

This article features some effective natural ways of dealing with open pores. The remedies sure works from inside the skin by shrinking up the pore size and, thus, giving you a permanent solution for the same.

Honey

Honey is great for the skin because of its antibacterial, medicinal and healing properties. It is rich in potassium that kills the bacteria responsible for clogging the pores. This one works superbly for closing the pores on the nose especially.

Method: Make a combo of honey and yoghurt and apply it on your pores. After a few minutes, rinse it off.

Ice

Ice has a skin tightening effect that makes it a simple and effective home remedy. Before applying makeup, you can use it to minimize enlarged pores. It also improves circulation and helps you in getting healthier skin.

Method: Just wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washcloth and put it on your skin for about 15–30 seconds. Repeat this a few times daily. You can also wash your face with cold water once a day.

Egg whites

These are used to shrink enlarged pores. They tighten and tone the skin. They also work to draw out excess oil from the greasy skin and thus prevent breakouts, acne, or pimples.

Method: Whisk an egg white and spread it on your face. Let it dry and then rinse it off. You can also add lemon juice and oatmeal. Leave it for 30 minutes. Scrub it off and wash your face. Repeat this twice a week.

Almonds

Almonds have restorative skin properties. It minimizes open pores and makes your skin smooth and clear.

Method: Take 5–6 almonds and crush them. Add a few drops of lemon juice. Make a paste and apply it for 20 minutes. Then wash the face with cold water.