4 skincare mistakes that are causing your skin to age quickly

Whichever you may be, it’s worth knowing what the no-nos are so that you confidently step out into a new day with skin that’s healthy, fresh and glowing. Often, we do not know what we do to our skin that makes it age so quickly.

Here are a few of the most common skincare mistakes that lead to ageing skin:

Going to sleep with makeup on

Yep, it’s probably the last thing you want to do after a great night out on the town, but the accumulated damage over time is not worth it. At night, our skin cells regenerate at twice the speed as it does during the day. So if you still have the foundation on from your night out, it results in clogged pores which makes it almost impossible for your skin to produce new skin cells. Not to mention the chemicals inside the foundation, causing your skin to dry out very quickly, which also results in premature ageing.

Really want to avoid the visible signs of ageing? Wash that makeup off before you lay your head down on the pillow and don’t forget to clean your makeup brushes too!

Giving moisturizers a miss

Keeping your skin well-hydrated with the right moisturizer throughout the day is essential if you have dry skin and want to avoid fine lines and keep wrinkles at bay. Make sure it has at least an SPF of 15, winter and summer. Use a rich moisturizer at night to feed the skin while it’s resting.

As mentioned previously, your skin regenerates during the night, and when you apply a rich moisturizer, you help your skin to discard old skin cells, make new ones and soak up the night cream to penetrate optimally. It’s tempting to think that if you have oily skin adding a moisturizer will just exacerbate the oiliness, but it doesn’t. Everyone needs to use a moisturizer, as long as you make sure it’s the right one for your skin type.

Not drinking enough water

Water aids in hydration from the inside out. It keeps our bodies hydrated, which helps to keep skin healthy too by flushing both the body and skin for that glowing effect. Drinking water is the easiest way to boost collagen and elasticity in your skin. The more water you drink, the more you create an environment for your collagen to thrive. As a result, your skin will take much longer to age and wrinkle than it usually would if you don’t drink water.

Add a slice or two of lemon to your water as a natural anti-oxidant. It’s worth it if you want to keep your skin looking young and smooth for longer. Of course, not everyone loves water, so add the lemon to tea without caffeine; it’ll work just as well.

Exfoliating too much, or not at all