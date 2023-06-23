4 unhealthy things that happen when you take birth control pills too often

Although birth control pills were introduced to help with population control and family planning issues, they also have potential side effects and risks.

Birth control pills may solely contain progestin or may contain both of these hormones. Both hormones suppress ovulation, or the release of an egg during a woman’s menstrual cycle. They accomplish this by altering the body’s normal hormone balance. This hormonal imbalance can affect your body negatively. Here's how:

Headaches and migraine

According to a 2005 study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 10 per cent of users experience a headache within a month of starting the medication. According to Dr Dawane, “The changes in the hormones oestrogen and progesterone may trigger or increase the frequency of headaches and migraine.”

Weight gain

Weight gain as a potential adverse effect of birth control pills. They may increase fluid retention or water weight combined with fat or muscle mass. It specifically occurs if you take it by injection. And the fat leaves your body once you stop taking it.

Spotting between periods

Spotting is a common side effect of birth control pills which occurs when the uterus is adjusting to a thinner lining along with the body adjusting to the changing levels of hormones. Breakthrough bleeding or spotting is a condition when vaginal bleeding occurs between menstrual cycles due to birth control pills.

Breast tenderness