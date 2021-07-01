5 amazing benefits of moringa for healthy hair

Various parts of the plant are a good source of protein, vitamins, Beta-carotene, amino acids and various phenolics.

But it possesses some magical benefits for the hair, as listed below.

Antimicrobial action

Since moringa contains pterygospermin it acts as anti-bacterial and anti-fungal helping in the prevention of dandruff, itchy scalp, psoriasis, eczema and bacterial blisters.

Delays de-pigmentation

Moringa has a specific peptide that coats around the hair shaft. The seed has a high influence and an innovation for hair care in the prevention of premature greying of hair. Since moringa is rich in Vitamin C this acts as an anti-oxidant. Due to the presence of free radicals in Vitamin C, there is a delay in loss of melanin pigment which is important for hair colour.

Hair cell development

Moringa is rich in amino acids which are building blocks of cells, therefore this helps in the rejuvenation of hair thereby, reduces alopecia. It activates the dormant hair follicles thereby enhancing hair growth on the bald areas. It is a rich source of Biotin. Biotin enhances the creation of RBCs thereby increasing the oxygen supply to the scalp. This prevents hair loss by delaying the telogen phase of the hair and increases the longevity of the hair cells.

Enhancing hair thickness

Moringa is a rich source of Omega-3 which acts a major role in hair development. When moringa is applied topically, Omega-3 present in it becomes an over-coating. This closes the pores in the cortex of the hair shaft thereby helping the nutrition in hair to be retained and enhances the moisture entrapment.

Hair growth improvement

Moringa has a rich quantity of zinc, Vitamin A, and iron which are very essential for hair growth. Zinc keeps the oil glands in the scalp healthy and nourished. This majorly maintains the scalp environment and makes the scalp apt for hair growth.

The method of applying Moringa also plays an important role in enhancing its advantages.

Application:

Moringa can be applied as an oil diluting with coconut oil, jojoba oil or castor oil.

Hair pack: mixing moringa powder with a solvent such as curd, rose water and rice water.

Hair toner: boiling moringa leaf in water and using it as a spray also has equal benefits.