5 amazing benefits of palm kernel oil for hair

Red palm oil is derived from the whole of the palm fruit while the kernel oil as the name implies is gotten from the kernel. Red palm oil is red while kernel oil is brown.

The composition of these two products of the African oil palm is markedly different. Red palm oil is made of palmitic oil and oleic acid while kernel oil has lauric acid. Coconut oil has the same composition.

Oil extracted from the palm kernel is gotten by roasting it till oil seeps out of it. Kernel oil is usually sold in the markets because it has a variety of uses. Read on to know more about its benefits

Benefits of Kernel oil