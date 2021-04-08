5 benefits of adding lemon water to your diet

Did you know that taking lemon water in the morning can help prevent constipation? Now you know. Also since your body is at rest all night, it will help awaken your metabolic fire and get your digestive system going.

Promotes fresh breath

While drinking water may keep your mouth fresh, drinking lemon water can double the effects. Lemon as a fruit contains acids that help kill bacteria that promote bad odors, hence leaving you with fresh breath.

Boosts your immune system

Like other citrus fruits, lemon is rich in vitamin C that is a natural source of antioxidants that help boost your immune system.