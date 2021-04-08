RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 benefits of adding lemon water to your diet

As is required, we should take at least eight glasses of water a day.

It is always refreshing knowing you can hydrate comfortably without having to worry about the bland taste of water.

Although most people may take lemon water because it is delicious, it also comes with some health benefits linked to it.

Here are some ways your body can benefit from lemon water consumption:

  • Helps with weight loss

Are you struggling with losing weight? Lemon water might just be the solution for you. While having a workout routine is key, a change in diet can also come in handy to aid the whole process.

Like regular water, lemon water will reduce your calorie intake and promote satiety, this way it can help you lose weight faster or maintain a diet you are on.

  • Keeps your skin soft and healthy

As established before, lemon water contains vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps reduce skin damage and wrinkles.

Lemon water also contains high pH levels that reduce inflammation, hence no pimples. Citric acid can also be used to mild acne and evening dark spots.

  • Aids digestion

Did you know that taking lemon water in the morning can help prevent constipation? Now you know. Also since your body is at rest all night, it will help awaken your metabolic fire and get your digestive system going.

  • Promotes fresh breath

While drinking water may keep your mouth fresh, drinking lemon water can double the effects. Lemon as a fruit contains acids that help kill bacteria that promote bad odors, hence leaving you with fresh breath.

  • Boosts your immune system

Like other citrus fruits, lemon is rich in vitamin C that is a natural source of antioxidants that help boost your immune system.

Also, mixing it with some honey or ginger can help your body fight off flus and colds more efficiently and faster.

