When the skin stretches, the collagen becomes weak and causes the formation of fine lines under the topmost layer. Initially, stretch marks are red or pink. With time, silver, thin lines appear on the surface of the skin, which develops into stretch marks

Moisturization is key to improve skin elasticity. Studies have found that keeping the skin moisturized using oils and emollients can help prevent stretch marks. The remedies discussed below can help keep the skin moisturized, thus preventing and fading stretch marks.

Shea Butter

Shea butter is a natural emollient. Hence, it can keep your skin moisturized. This moisturizing effect may help improve the appearance of stretch marks over time.

Method: Melt the butter (by microwaving it for a few seconds). Massage it onto the affected area.

Leave it on overnight and wash it off the next day. Every day before going to bed.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is traditionally used as a skin moisturizer. It may help to keep your skin moisturized and prevent stretch marks.

Method: Massage the coconut oil onto the affected area for 5-10 minutes.

Make sure to massage it onto damp skin.

You may leave the oil overnight or wash it off after 1-2 hour. Try this method 2 times every day.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has moisturizing properties and promotes collagen development. This property of aloe vera may help to improve the appearance of stretch marks.

Method: Mix both the ingredients.

Massage the mixture onto the affected area.

Leave it on for at least an hour. Wash it off. Do this 2 times every day.

Lemon Juice

There is no scientific proof supporting the efficacy of lemon juice for stretch marks. Anecdotal evidence claims that it may help fade scars as it appears to have a bleaching effect on them. You may try this remedy if you don’t have sensitive skin.

Method: Dilute the lemon juice.

Apply it to the affected area and leave it to dry.

Breast Milk

Anecdotal evidence suggests that women who tried applying breast milk on their stretch marks during the postnatal period found it to be effective in fading them.

Method: Massage/rub the breast milk on your stretch marks.

Let it dry. Try this method one to two times daily.