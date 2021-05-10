5 foods you should never eat after sex

According to research, intense sex can burn close to 150 calories every 30 minutes. So, feeling hungry is quite obvious, but it is important to understand that the functioning of the body is not normal right after sex and thus eating anything heavy might lead to other health issues.

Here’s a list of food that you should never eat right after sex:

Egg

As much as possible, try to avoid egg yolk, as it is high in fat and cholesterol and eating it right after sex might create uneasiness and restlessness in the body.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a big NO after sex because it is high on stimulants that further slow down the metabolism and might lead to irritation, weakness and dizziness.

Coffee/tea

Coffee and tea both have caffeine and drinking either after sex will keep you awake and disturb the sleep-inducing hormones. It is suggested to sleep or take a power nap after the session to calm the body and mind.

Pizza

According to experts, eating refined flour along with cheese might irritate your body after an intense session. It is suggested to avoid fast foods like pizza because right after the session, the blood circulation is very high and it becomes a tricky situation for the intestine to digest heavy foods like pizza.

Chips