5 fun Easter activities to do

Host an Easter Trivia Game

Trivia nights are an awesome way to spend time with friends and family. Gather as many Easter-themed questions and facts as possible and separate everyone into two teams. Quiz them on their Easter knowledge and be prepared to celebrate the winning team.

Make Easter Baskets

Making Easter baskets for friends and family or for donating to the less fortunate is another fun activity that can be done during the Easter season. Fill up the baskets with goodies such as candy, chocolates, and even small toys. These baskets filled with treats will bring a smile to the face of every person who receives one.

Plan a getaway trip out of town (Kwahu)

Pack your bags, family and friends take a road trip outside the busy city to a serene place for perfect relaxation and bonding time with loved ones.

Create an itinerary for the trip, go hiking, join community festivals to celebrate with them, go paragliding as well as share a pot of sweet family meal.

Organize a family watch party

Grab some popcorn and cozy up in front of the TV to watch some family-friendly movies and shows while chatting with loved ones.

Organize community fit jams

Try and make exercising fun! Staying active doesn’t have to be boring, you can incorporate dance and music.

Gather friends and family, community dwellers, and engage in some fitness activities to stay healthy while making merry and sharing love through food and goodwill pleasantries.