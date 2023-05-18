5 healthy foods you should eat before drinking alcohol

Alcohol can trigger symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition characterized by heartburn, nausea, and belching, hence, it is not advisable to take it on an empty stomach.

However, picking the right foods before drinking alcohol is incredibly important.

Certain foods can trigger indigestion, bloating, and heartburn while also upping your risk of increased cravings and hunger.

Here are 5 best foods to eat before drinking:

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein and eating them before drinking alcohol can help minimize the craving later on and delay alcohol absorption. As per experts, you can eat them scrambled, boiled, or even in the form of an omelette.

Bananas

They are rich in fibre and considered effective in slowing alcohol absorption into the bloodstream. They are also rich in potassium which may prevent electrolyte imbalances associated with drinking alcohol.

Avocados

They are rich in monounsaturated fats that take longer to digest than proteins or carbs, which can help slow the absorption of alcohol as well.

​Sweet potatoes

They are rich in potassium which helps balance electrolyte levels. Also, it has been found that eating them before consuming alcohol helps slow down the breaking of complex carbs too.

Salmon

