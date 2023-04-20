5 home remedies to get rid of persistent cough quickly

There are different types of cough. Some may need aggressive treatment as they may indicate some major illness or infection, while others may occur simply due to climate changes or allergies.

While you struggle to get relief from the cough that snatches away your night’s sleep and doesn’t let you relax, some easily available home remedies may help.

Here are some tips and remedies for treating persistent cough at home:

Onions

Using onions is one natural way to stop coughing.

Before you go to bed, cut an onion into quarters and leave it on a plate on your bedside table or at the foot of the bed. Although using onions may sound outmoded, it works.

Honey

Honey is highly viscous and works similarly to a cough drop. When it is consumed, it coats the lining of the throat, alleviating soreness or scratchiness.

Honey also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties — which may contribute to its relieving effect. These properties help fight off infections and can boost your immune system.

Add honey to warm tea to increase its soothing effect on the throat.

Saltwater

Gargling salt water can help kill bacteria and loosen mucus in your throat. Loosening mucus in your throat will help clear your sinuses and get rid of your cough faster. A saltwater gargle can also help reduce swelling and irritation caused by persistent coughing.

Ginger

The bioactive compounds in ginger have antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger also has a spicy taste, which stimulates saliva production and can help improve a dry mouth or throat.

Steam

Breathing in steam helps loosen nasal congestion. This will make blowing your nose easier and, if you're experiencing post-nasal drip, release built-up mucus in the throat. Because steam can moisturize a sore throat, it may also provide pain relief.