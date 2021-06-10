5 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

However, for some people, it is a problem as the stink stays on and they cannot even think about removing their shoes in front of anyone.

Also known as bromhidrosis, foot odour can be an embarrassing problem and can affect your daily life. The stench becomes worse during summer when the temperature rises and you sweat a lot.

According to a study, bacteria present in your shoes and on your skin, eat the sweat and creates byproducts that are acids. This causes the stink.

You can eliminate the bacteria and have odourless feet. Here are some home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is acidic and it kills the bacteria that cause the odour. It also lowers sweating by closing the skin pores. Add juice of one lemon to a small tub of lukewarm water. Soak your feet in it for about 20 minutes. Do this twice a day for a week.

Vinegar feet bath

Vinegar will create adverse conditions for the bacteria due to its drying effect. You should bathe your feet in vinegar to get rid of the stink. All you have to do is take one part of vinegar and two parts of water. Put them in a large bowl and soak your feet in it for about 30 minutes. Do this once a day for one week

Baking soda

Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is used in many beauty hacks. It reduces the bacteria and gets rid of the smell. Add one tablespoon of soda for every litre of water. Soak your feet in this solution for about 20 minutes. Do this once a day for a week.

Black tea spa

Black tea can also be used to eliminate foot odour. The tannic acid present in the black tea kills the odour-causing bacteria present on your skin. It also decreases sweating by closing the skin pores. Boil three cups of water and add two tea bags to prepare black tea. Add this tea to half a bucket of water and soak your feet in it for about 20 minutes. Do this once a day for a week.

Essential oils