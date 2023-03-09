Vitamin A helps to reduce wrinkles and blemishes, while vitamin C helps to boost collagen production and protects the skin from free radicals.
5 incredible benefits of mangoes to the skin
Mango is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which are both essential for healthy skin.
Mango is also high in antioxidants, which can help combat the effects of sun damage and pollution.
It can be used in the form of a face mask, a scrub, or even just eaten to help promote healthy skin.
Here are some benefits the skin gain when you eat mangoes:
Skin moisturizer
Mango contains vitamin A, which helps to moisturize the skin and fight off dryness. Applying mango pulp to the skin can help keep it soft and smooth.
- Prevents acne
The antioxidants present in mango can help fight off bacteria that can cause acne. Applying mango pulp to the face can help reduce inflammation and acne.
- Brightens skin
The vitamin C and vitamin A present in mango can help brighten the skin and reduce dark spots. Applying mango pulp to the skin can help lighten the overall skin tone.
- Treats dark circles
Mango is rich in vitamin K which helps reduce dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Applying mango pulp to the under-eye area can help reduce dark circles.
- Prevents premature ageing
The antioxidants present in mango can help fight the signs of premature ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines. Applying mango pulp to the skin can help keep the skin looking younger and supple.
