There are many types of grapes including green, red, black, yellow and pink. They grow in clusters and come in seeded and seedless varieties.
5 incredible health benefits of Grapes
Grapes have been cultivated for thousands of years and have been revered by several ancient civilizations for their use in winemaking.
Grapes are grown in temperate climates across the world, including Southern Europe, Africa, Australia and North and South America.
Grapes offer a wealth of health benefits due to their high nutrient and antioxidant contents.
Here are the 5 health benefits of eating grapes:
- Grapes support immunity
In addition to the aforementioned vitamins C and A, which are both vital for immunity, grapes support the immune system through their natural anti-microbial properties. A one-cup portion also supplies about two and a half ounces of water, which is important for hydration, circulation and healthy blood flow, and waste elimination.
- Grapes provide anti-ageing antioxidants
Grapes contain several different antioxidants, including types known to decrease inflammation and support healthy blood flow. Grape antioxidants are also linked to better brain function (including memory and learning), anti-ageing, and overall longevity. The quercetin in black and red grapes has been shown to protect against neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Quercetin has also been linked to apoptosis, the self-destruct sequence the body uses to kill off worn out or dysfunctional cells.
- Grapes may help you get a good night’s sleep
The natural melatonin in grapes is linked to longer and better quality sleep. Since insomnia affects a third of the population, and sleep deprivation is tied to a number of health risks—including depression, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.
- Grapes improve heart health
Grapes are heart-healthy in a number of ways. They have been shown to fend off artery hardening, reduce blood pressure, improve circulation, curb blood clotting, and lower inflammation. Research indicates that grapes also help reduce cholesterol by decreasing the absorption of the compound into the blood.
- Grapes protect healthy vision
The lutein and zeaxanthin in grapes protect the retina and eye lens. They’ve been shown to increase visual range; lessen discomfort from glare, enhance visual contrast, and reduce the time it takes the eyes to recover from the stress of bright lights. The dynamic duo also helps lower the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts, two common eye disorders.
