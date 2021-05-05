5 incredible health benefits of raw honey

But do you know raw honey also has a ton of health benefits? This sticky sweetener is actually really good for you. Throughout history, people have used honey in several ways — it has many health and medical uses.

Before you start using honey for your health, you need to understand the differences between raw and pasteurized honey.

Raw honey comes directly from the honeycomb. Pasteurized honey, on the other hand, undergoes heat treatment to remove crystallization, extend shelf life, and improve texture and colour. Raw honey has been used for centuries — both as a sweetening agent for food and as a medical substance.

Here are 5 health benefits honey people don’t know about:

Honey helps heal wounds

Honey’s longest-known health benefits revolve around healing wounds. This is because honey has antibacterial properties. Modern science has shown honey’s effectiveness in the treatment of ulcers, bedsores, burns, skin sores and inflammation.

Honey naturally calms coughs

Most people know that honey seems to help with coughs and sore throats, and it’s actually scientifically proven! Multiple studies have shown that honey is very effective in soothing and suppressing coughs for children.

Honey is better than sugar for diabetics

Honey increases blood sugar levels less than refined sugar and can help lower inflammation, triglyceride levels, and LDL cholesterol, it is often considered healthier for people with diabetes.

Honey can lower triglycerides

Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in the body. High levels of triglycerides can increase the risk of heart disease. According to a study, honey can help decrease body weight, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.

Honey increases blood sugar less than refined sugar