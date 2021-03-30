5 incredible health benefits of Soybeans

Promotes weight loss

Soy milk, obtained from soybeans, is low in sugar content when compared to other milk. Whole soy milk contains only 80 calories like skim milk. The monounsaturated fatty acid in this milk can prevent the intestinal absorption of fat that aids in weight loss.

Reduces ageing

Soybeans can also reduce the visible signs of ageing like skin discolouration, wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines, etc. As we age our body tends to lose estrogen, the vital hormone that maintains skin elasticity. The phytoestrogens in soybeans help to produce more estrogen in the body to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Moisturizes the skin