5 incredible health benefits of Soybeans

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

5 incredible health benefits of Soy beans

Soybeans

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Soybeans are useful in many medical conditions and curing symptoms too.

Soybeans also known as soya beans is a species of legume native to East Asia, widely grown for its edible bean, which has numerous uses.

These beans are low in fat and calories and are a rich source of protein, fibre, and many other essential vitamins and minerals.

Soybeans are useful in many medical conditions and curing symptoms too. Below are a few of the many benefits of Soybeans:

  • Promotes weight loss

Soy milk, obtained from soybeans, is low in sugar content when compared to other milk. Whole soy milk contains only 80 calories like skim milk. The monounsaturated fatty acid in this milk can prevent the intestinal absorption of fat that aids in weight loss.

  • Reduces ageing

Soybeans can also reduce the visible signs of ageing like skin discolouration, wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines, etc. As we age our body tends to lose estrogen, the vital hormone that maintains skin elasticity. The phytoestrogens in soybeans help to produce more estrogen in the body to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

  • Moisturizes the skin

Well-hydrated skin is a must when it comes to keeping the skin healthy. Soybean acts as a moisturizer for combination skin and is also useful to get rid of dry, flaky skin. If you have oily skin, you can use this amazing bean to remove the excess oil from your skin.

  • Prevents breast cancer

Soybeans can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. Women who consume soybeans regularly are less likely to develop breast cancer.

  • Improves energy

The protein content in soybeans can stimulate the cerebral cortex. This is useful to improve the efficiency of learning and work. This can also alleviate your depression and gloomy mood.

