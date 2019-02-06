Valentine’s season is here again and couples across the nation will be cozening up to their sweethearts for a romantic night in. But sometimes, getting in the mood can be easier said than done — and for those folks, getting a pre-sexual stimulants (which often has side effects) from the pharmacy may be the first solution that comes to mind.

But hold on, just there are some local beverages that boost sex drive especially in this love season.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 local drinks to boost sex drive this Valentine.

1.Tiger nut millk (Atadwe Milk)

Tiger nuts is known for its boosting sexual stamina and one of the major health benefits of tiger nuts. Tiger nuts are indirectly beneficial in improving the problem of erectile dysfunction (ED).

2. Watermelon juice

Watermelons have the potential to increase sexual drive and strengthen your erection.It improves the flow of blood to the penis. This will help you to have a better erection.

3.Banana shake

Banana's are rich in Bromelain which can improve your sexual energy and libido. It is advisable to drink banana shake every day as it contains vitamins and nutrients, which provide energy and stamina. You can also drink banana milkshake.

4.Cocoa Powder

As far as classic aphrodisiacs go, cocoa powder is about as close to perfect as they get.Cocoa powder is also rich in antioxidants and high in caffeine two ingredients that can increase blood flow and jump-start the libido.

5.Aloe Vera

As per some studies, aloe vera juice has the potential to increase the production of testosterone, which is the primary male sex hormone. Drinking aloe vera juice can result in increased sexual energy and high libido. Aloe vera juice is also good for your health in general.