Going to the bathroom regularly should be a daily routine but sometimes we find ourselves backed up due to several lifestyle disorders. We are what we eat and people who always find themselves eating oily, spicy and salty foods suffer from constipation.

Constipation is a serious stomach ailment, which generally leads to bloating and gastric in the abdomen. It is a common issue and can affect anyone irrespective of the age, but these days it can be blamed on bad lifestyle.

Here are 5 foods you should add to your diet for easy bowels.

Leafy green

Leafy greens are great source of fibre and you can include in almost all the local delicacies from stew, soup to stir-fry.

It also contains magnesium which is very helpful in constipation.

Aloe vera

Among its many therapeutical and beauty benefits, Aloe vera can be used to treat constipation. Aloe Vera has a laxative effect compared to a placebo, helping with bowel movement frequency, consistency of stool and laxative dependence.

Papaya

Papaya works faster than a store-bought laxative. The fruit high in water content which helps to keep your system flowing, but it also has an enzyme called papain that helps with digesting proteins in your gut.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and mandarins are a refreshing snack and a good source of fibre.

Citrus fruits are also rich in the soluble fibre pectin, especially in the peel. Pectin can accelerate colonic transit time and reduce constipation

Figs

Figs are a great way to boost your fibre intake and promote healthy bowel habits.

Figs are a delicious snack on their own and also pair well with both sweet and savoury dishes. They can be eaten raw, cooked or dried and go well with cheese and gamey meats, as well as on pizza, in baked goods and in salads.