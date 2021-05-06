5 powerful health benefits of cashew nuts for men

Hanging from the branches are large juicy apples at the bottom of which are attached to the cashew nut. Made available round the year, the nut has a great shelf life if stored properly. The nut and the fruit, both have multiple uses.

The nut, often known as the poor man’s plantation although now it is sold for steep prices is used to make delectable and rich curries and also roasted and eaten dry.

Contrary to the popular belief that it can make you gain fat, a considerable amount of cashews in your diet can provide you with many health benefits:

After knowing the nutrients packed inside cashews, what can actually men gain by eating this food? Check below:

Increasing fertility

This could be the main reason why men should eat cashew nuts because this nut is rich in zinc. This mineral is very important to maintain in the body if you want to boost your fertility. This happens to woman too, not only men. It has been shown by some studies that the low level of zinc in your body, even if it happens just in a short period of time, can affect the volume of men’s sperm. So this is a great food to add to your diet for maintaining good sperm volume and fertility.

Generating erections

Having good sex with your spouse is very important because it highly influences your marriage. Eating nuts is good for men not only because it increases fertility, but also because it helps to maintain good sex life by generating erections. Nitric oxide is responsible to generate erections and this compound requires the amino acid arginine found in cashew nuts. It has been even shown in studies that foods containing arginine help men having better performance in sex.

Maintaining healthy muscle

As a man having healthy muscle and bones is very important because looking weak could be really miserable. Consuming the right food is one of the most essential ways to keep your muscle healthy. Magnesium is needed if you want to keep your bones strong, so including cashews in your daily diet can be the right option.

It is rich in magnesium, which will not only make your bones healthy but also the nerve function, blood pressure and immune system. Along with magnesium, calcium and potassium can be also found in this nut. Completed with vitamin K, this food is perfect for your bone and muscle. A combination of calcium and vitamin K is what your bones need to maintain their density.

Preventing prostate cancer

Cashews are said to be good in preventing cancers that occur in the digestive tract, but they may be also helpful in preventing prostate cancer too. This is because abundant antioxidant vitamins can be found in this delicious nut, thus protecting your body from oxidative stress caused by free radical damage.

Boosting testosterone levels