The ease in which shrimps can be included in numerous meals makes their consumption an easy task, whether you prefer frying grilling or even baking.

The superfood has multiple health benefits that you can take advantage of. Let’s explore them:

Stop hair loss

In particular, zinc deficiency is a strong contributor to hair loss which may promptly retreat once the deficiency is fixed. By increasing the consumption of shrimp in your diet, your zinc requirements should be met quite easily, since seafood is among the richest sources of zinc on the planet.

Reduce the severity of menstrual cramps

While many factors can dictate the severity of menstrual cramps, inflammation has been shown to play a role. Omega-6 fats are pro-inflammatory in nature, tending to make the pain worse. However, shrimp contains much more omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and have a counter balancing effect on the omega-6. seafood, in general, are richer in omega-3 fats than terrestrial-based meats, so do yourself a favour and eat more omega-3. Your body functions best when you consume more omega-3 fats.

Maintain skin health

The primary cause of premature skin ageing is excessive exposure to the sun. One of the best ways to deal with this? Consume foods with lots of anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants help to buffer the effects of free radical generation in the skin, which accelerate damage and wear to the cells. What makes shrimp special, however, is again the presence of astaxanthin. This is a unique carotenoid anti-oxidant which is able to reflect UV rays, virtually eliminating the effect that it has on your skin. There is scarcely anything better than having a barrier on your skin, which makes shrimp excellent support for your skin.

Build bone

When it comes to foods that enhance bone strength and rebuilding, shrimp is not the first thing to come to mind. People tend to think of dairy-based foods first, but this could actually be considered a mistake. Shrimp contains almost all of the essential bone-building nutrients, including calcium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and vitamin D. These nutrients prevent bone loss and promote the growth of new bone tissue.

Reduce the risk of stroke and heart attacks

In a unique spin, shrimp possesses a rare fibrinolytic enzyme which promotes the busting of clots. To put this into perspective, people who suffer from a stroke have a good chance at recovery if they arrive at a hospital in decent time and are administered a sort of fibrinolytic enzyme. This is extremely useful when medication that prevents clots alone is not sufficient, as shrimp can help destroy the clots before they aggregate to a size considered dangerous.