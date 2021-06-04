5 side effects of Garlic you must be aware of

Garlic is one of the most common ingredients the kitchens, as it is being consumed for more than a thousand years now. It is not only used for cooking but is often considered as a medicine as well.

There are various varieties of garlic and the most popular ones are hardneck and softneck. Garlic helps to prevent many diseases because of its medicinal properties.

However, like everything has its own pros and cons, so does garlic. Below are some side effects of having excess garlic:

Foul odour

Lack of personal hygiene might not just be the only cause of the foul odour, as consumption of garlic can break the deal too! There are various chemicals in garlic that contribute to bad breath. So before you think of gorging on your favourite garlic bread, make sure you have a mouth-refreshing spray handy as garlic breath can be quite embarrassing.

Skin rashes

Eating excess garlic may lead to skin irritation and rashes. Garlic contains an enzyme called alliinase, which is usually the cause of skin rashes. It is quite often advised to wear hand gloves while cutting garlic, as the same enzyme present in it can cause rashes and itchiness.

Headache

Garlic if taken in its raw form may trigger headache as well. It doesn’t cause headache on the spot but can trigger the process. As per various studies, consuming raw garlic might stimulate the trigeminal nerve to release neuropeptides that go to the membrane covering of the brain and triggers headache.

Could aggravate vaginal infection

It is of utmost importance for women to take proper care of their vaginal health. One of the crucial things to keep in mind while suffering from vaginal infection is to avoid eating garlic as it can aggravate the yeast infection by irritating the tender tissues of the vagina.

May cause vomiting and heartburn