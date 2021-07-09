5 side effects of taking emergency contraceptive pills

The pill is a type of birth control. It works by preventing the body from producing an egg, which means that there is nothing for sperm to fertilize, and pregnancy cannot occur.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The oral contraceptive pill is a hormonal method of preventing pregnancy. Side effects are common, and they vary from person to person.
The pill is a type of birth control. It works by preventing the body from producing an egg, which means that there is nothing for sperm to fertilize, and pregnancy cannot occur.
Birth control pills can also help with irregular, painful, or heavy periods, endometriosis, acne, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS).
The specific side effects vary widely among individuals, and different pills cause different side effects. Some common side effects you should know:
Changes in vaginal discharge may occur when taking the pill. This may be an increase or a decrease in vaginal lubrication or a change in the nature of the discharge.
If the pill causes vaginal dryness and a person wants to engage in sexual activity, using lubrication can help make this more comfortable.
These changes are not usually harmful, but alterations in colour or odour could point to an infection.
The pill can affect sex drive, or libido, in some people. This is due to hormonal changes.
Other people might experience an increased libido by, for example, removing any concerns they may have had about pregnancy and easing any symptoms of PMS.
Taking birth control pills can cause very light periods or missed periods. This is because of the hormones they contain.
Depending on the type of birth control, people can use the pill to safely skip a period.
Birth control pills often list weight gain as a possible side effect. Birth control pills could lead to increases in fluid retention or water weight. They could also lead to increases in fat or muscle mass. However, some people may instead report weight loss when taking the pill.
Taking birth control pills often causes the breasts to feel tender, especially soon after a person starts taking them. Wearing a supportive bra can help reduce breast tenderness.
Along with increased breast sensitivity, the hormones in the pill can make the breasts grow bigger.
A person should talk to their healthcare provider about severe breast pain or other breast changes, especially a new or changing breast lump.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh