5 side effects of taking emergency contraceptive pills

Birth control pills can also help with irregular, painful, or heavy periods, endometriosis, acne, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The specific side effects vary widely among individuals, and different pills cause different side effects. Some common side effects you should know:

Vaginal discharge

Changes in vaginal discharge may occur when taking the pill. This may be an increase or a decrease in vaginal lubrication or a change in the nature of the discharge.

If the pill causes vaginal dryness and a person wants to engage in sexual activity, using lubrication can help make this more comfortable.

These changes are not usually harmful, but alterations in colour or odour could point to an infection.

Decreased libido

The pill can affect sex drive, or libido, in some people. This is due to hormonal changes.

Other people might experience an increased libido by, for example, removing any concerns they may have had about pregnancy and easing any symptoms of PMS.

Missed periods

Taking birth control pills can cause very light periods or missed periods. This is because of the hormones they contain.

Depending on the type of birth control, people can use the pill to safely skip a period.

Weight gain

Birth control pills often list weight gain as a possible side effect. Birth control pills could lead to increases in fluid retention or water weight. They could also lead to increases in fat or muscle mass. However, some people may instead report weight loss when taking the pill.

Breast tenderness

Taking birth control pills often causes the breasts to feel tender, especially soon after a person starts taking them. Wearing a supportive bra can help reduce breast tenderness.

Along with increased breast sensitivity, the hormones in the pill can make the breasts grow bigger.