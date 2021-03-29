While one can always find test kits available in the market, homemade pregnancy kits have been used by women for decades.

A lot of them are based on folk remedies and can deliver good results, as they work by detecting the level of HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin ), pregnancy hormones in the urine.

With the advancement of medicine, we have plenty of options in the form of readily available pregnancy kits, there are a lot of simple, safe and super cheap options available right in the comfort of our homes.

The best part of these do-it-yourself pregnancy tests is the privacy that they provide. So, if you are fretting over an unplanned pregnancy or want to retain the secrecy, we are listing down 8 DIY natural pregnancy tests you can try:

Sugar or salt pregnancy test

The easiest of all tests, this method was most widely used when there were no scientific pregnancy kits available.

The salt pregnancy kit works just like the sugar test. Instead of sugar, salt could be used. The same steps are to be followed.

Method: Take one tablespoon of sugar in a bowl and add one tablespoon of urine to it. Now notice how sugar reacts after you pour urine on it. If the sugar starts forming clumps, it means you are pregnant and if the sugar dissolves quickly, it means you are not pregnant.

The hCG hormone released from the urine does not allow the sugar to dissolve properly.

Soap pregnancy test

You can use any type of bathing soap for performing this test.

Method: Take a small piece of soap and pour your urine on it. If it forms bubbles, it means you are pregnant and if not, you are not pregnant.

Bleach pregnancy test

This method is said to give the most accurate and quicker result than any other method.

Method: Take a clean container and collect urine in it. Now add some bleaching powder to it and mix it properly to avoid lumps. If the mixture forms a foam or fizz, it means you are pregnant and if there is no foam, you are not pregnant.

Toothpaste pregnancy test

You can use any toothpaste but make sure it should be white.

Method: Take two tablespoons of white toothpaste in a container and add the urine sample to it. If the toothpaste changes its colour and becomes frothy, you are pregnant.

Baking soda pregnancy test

Yes, even baking soda can help you test your pregnancy.

Method: Take two tablespoons of baking soda and add two tablespoons of urine to it. Now observe the reaction. If you see bubbles like you see when you open a soda bottle, you are pregnant.