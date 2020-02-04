Lubricants play a key role during love making most importantly when you are trying to conceive.

According to research, regular lubricants have been shown in research to inhibit sperm movement, cause DNA damage, and even kill sperm. It can also cause an itchy, irritated vagina or STI.

For pleasurable sex, try to avoid using the things listed below as lubricants.

Olive oil

Olive oil has many incredible health and beauty benefits but the kitchen staple is not a great option for massage and foreplay. It's not so good for penetration because any natural oil—including coconut oil, also a popular sex lubricant can weaken the latex in a condom and leave you less pregnancy- and STI-protected.

Petroleum jelly

The ideal lube will make things glide during sex—not get gunky, as petroleum jelly tends to do. It's tough to wash off and can trap bacteria, leading to irritation or infection, explains Powell. One study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found that women who had used petroleum jelly as lube were more than twice as likely to have bacterial vaginosis. Like oil-based products, it can also mess with the effectiveness of latex-based condoms which means a higher risk for pregnancy and STIs.

Baby oil

Few products are as light and slippery as baby oil. But oil is the operative word here. Even though it feels good, it isn’t a great choice. Another study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found a link between the intravaginal use of baby oil and candida growth in the vagina, which can lead to a yeast infection. Plus, the oil can break down latex.

Butter

It contains casein proteins from the milk—which is great for after a workout, but which can also become rancid pretty quickly, says Powell. Experimentation in the bedroom is a lot of fun, yet as a general rule, you want to keep rotting animal proteins away from your genitals.

Lotion

Just because most youth use lotion to masturbate doesn’t mean it is an ideal lubricant. Its prevalence might make you think it’s a good lube substitute, but it’s not because even some natural lotions can contain dye and perfume, not to mention parabens, which some experts believe are potential hormone disruptors.