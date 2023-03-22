5 ways drinking water significantly improves your dental health

Here are 5 ways in which water can significantly improve your dental health:

Cleans your mouth

Water is an excellent mouth cleanser because it removes dangerous bacteria and food particles from the mouth. As a result, plaque won’t accumulate, and there’s less chance of tooth decay or enamel erosion. Hence, drink more water if you want pearly white teeth.

Prevents gum disease

Drinking water helps keep the gums hydrated, which is important for preventing gum disease. Gum disease can cause inflammation, bleeding, and eventual tooth loss if left untreated. To avoid the risk of them, drink water.

Prevents cavities and stains

While brushing and flossing your teeth is still critical to maintaining your oral health, drinking water frequently is crucial for keeping your teeth clean, and free of stains and cavities. Make sure to stick to water and avoid carbonated beverages, fruit juice, and sports drinks. These sugary beverages produce acid, which exacerbates tooth decay.

Helps prevent dry mouth

Drinking enough water can help prevent dry mouth, which can lead to bad breath, tooth decay, and other oral health issues. Saliva helps neutralize acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and also helps wash away food particles that can cause tooth decay.

Increases fluoride intake