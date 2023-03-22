Drinking water is always a good choice for countless reasons. While it is most famous for keeping you hydrated, aiding in the distribution of nutrients, giving your skin a healthy glow, and keeping your muscles active—sipping water is also one of the best things you can do for your teeth.
5 ways drinking water significantly improves your dental health
Research suggests that water is the best way to improve your overall dental health.
Here are 5 ways in which water can significantly improve your dental health:
- Cleans your mouth
Water is an excellent mouth cleanser because it removes dangerous bacteria and food particles from the mouth. As a result, plaque won’t accumulate, and there’s less chance of tooth decay or enamel erosion. Hence, drink more water if you want pearly white teeth.
- Prevents gum disease
Drinking water helps keep the gums hydrated, which is important for preventing gum disease. Gum disease can cause inflammation, bleeding, and eventual tooth loss if left untreated. To avoid the risk of them, drink water.
- Prevents cavities and stains
While brushing and flossing your teeth is still critical to maintaining your oral health, drinking water frequently is crucial for keeping your teeth clean, and free of stains and cavities. Make sure to stick to water and avoid carbonated beverages, fruit juice, and sports drinks. These sugary beverages produce acid, which exacerbates tooth decay.
- Helps prevent dry mouth
Drinking enough water can help prevent dry mouth, which can lead to bad breath, tooth decay, and other oral health issues. Saliva helps neutralize acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and also helps wash away food particles that can cause tooth decay.
- Increases fluoride intake
Most drinking water is fluoridated which means that drinking water can help increase fluoride intake and help strengthen teeth. Fluoride is important for preventing cavities and promoting overall oral health.
