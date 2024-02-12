5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

However, frequent use may come with a price. Prolonged and excessive use of styling gel can lead to several detrimental effects on your hair health.

Here are five ways styling gel could be damaging your hair:

1. Drying effect

One of the primary concerns associated with styling gel is its drying effect on the hair. Many styling gels contain alcohol as a key ingredient, which can strip the hair of its natural moisture, leaving it dry, brittle, and more susceptible to breakage.

The continuous use of alcohol-based styling gels can lead to long-term damage to the hair shaft, resulting in weakened strands and an overall lacklustre appearance.

2. Buildup

Regular application of styling gel can also contribute to product buildup on the scalp and hair strands. This buildup occurs when the styling gel residues accumulate over time, weighing down the hair and making it appear dull and lifeless.

Also, product buildup can clog the hair follicles, hindering healthy hair growth and potentially leading to scalp issues such as dandruff or folliculitis.

3. Scalp irritation

Certain ingredients found in styling gels, such as fragrances or preservatives, may cause irritation to the scalp. Prolonged exposure to these irritants can result in symptoms such as itching, redness, and discomfort, making it essential to choose styling gels with gentle and hypoallergenic formulations, especially for individuals with sensitive skin.

4. Hair loss

Excessive use of styling gel, particularly when combined with the friction from styling tools like brushes or combs, can contribute to hair loss over time. The constant tugging and pulling on the hair strands weaken the hair follicles, leading to increased shedding and potential thinning of the hair. To minimise the risk of hair loss, it's advisable to limit the use of styling gel and opt for gentler hair styling methods.

5. Chemical damage

Some styling gels contain harsh chemicals, such as sulphates or parabens, which can damage the structure of the hair. These chemicals strip away the natural oils from the hair, leaving it dry, brittle, and more prone to split ends and breakage.

Choosing styling gels made with natural or organic ingredients can help mitigate the risk of chemical damage and promote healthier hair growth.