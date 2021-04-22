5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

Having great teeth is important seeing as it's the first thing that people see. That's why a lot pf people turn to whitening strips and whitening paste as part of their dental care.

Though sometimes, discolouration is beyond your control. There are natural and less expensive ways of making sure your teeth look their best.

Why Do Teeth Turn Yellow?

Teeth become discoloured due to stains that develop on the enamel as well as inside the tooth itself. Underneath the enamel is a pale brown substance called dentin, which can become more visible when enamel gets thinner, a very common occurrence for many adults.

Why does enamel thin? Well, factors include aging, genetics and intake of foods that promote erosion and/or and staining.

Although, it's unrealistic to expect that your teeth will remain shiny and very white into older age, many factors that accelerate the rate of teeth discolouration can be avoided.

Some of the reasons teeth turn yellow or brown include:

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth

1. Brush After Drinking or Eating

The best way to whiten your teeth naturally, though it may not be the most convenient, is to simply brush your teeth with an appropriate toothpaste after eating or drinking something. As long as you're consistent, you will see vast improvements.

2. Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar works as a natural antibiotic and teeth cleaner and it also removes stubborn stains on your teeth. It's especially helpful for removing stains due to coffee and nicotine.

Apple Cider Vinegar contains compounds, including acetic acid, potassium, magnesium, probiotics and enzymes, which kill germs and 'bad' bacteria and at the same time promote the growth of beneficial 'good' probiotic bacteria.

The key to using Apple Cider Vinegar for teeth whitening is to be consistent, using it for at least a month continuously in order to see the best results. However, be careful, as with all acids it can remove the enamel on your teeth if you brush too hard or use too much. Be sure to rinse your mouth thoroughly after use.

3. Lemon or Orange Peels

Similarly to apple cider vinegar, some swear that using citrus fruits, including lemon and/or orange peels are also a great hack for whitening teeth Like with Apple Cider Vinegar, if you use lemon or orange peel on your teeth, always rinse your mouth thoroughly afterwards to be on the safe side.

4. Use Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to naturally whiten your teeth. Crush up one charcoal tablet into a powder. Dip your clean wet toothbrush into it, and brush your teeth as you normally do.

5. Toothpaste, salt, baking soda, and lemon juice