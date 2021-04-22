5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

- News
From Apple Cider Vinegar to orange and lemon peels, whitening your teeth at home just got a whole lot easier. Check it out!
Pulse Nigeria
Having great teeth is important seeing as it's the first thing that people see. That's why a lot pf people turn to whitening strips and whitening paste as part of their dental care.
Your teeth are one of the first things people notice; they’re a sign of health as well as confidence. When making a first impression, most worry about having aged, crooked or discoloured teeth, which can send a signal that you don’t really care about yourself or take good care of yourself.
Though sometimes, discolouration is beyond your control. There are natural and less expensive ways of making sure your teeth look their best.
Teeth become discoloured due to stains that develop on the enamel as well as inside the tooth itself. Underneath the enamel is a pale brown substance called dentin, which can become more visible when enamel gets thinner, a very common occurrence for many adults.
Why does enamel thin? Well, factors include aging, genetics and intake of foods that promote erosion and/or and staining.
Although, it's unrealistic to expect that your teeth will remain shiny and very white into older age, many factors that accelerate the rate of teeth discolouration can be avoided.
5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth
The best way to whiten your teeth naturally, though it may not be the most convenient, is to simply brush your teeth with an appropriate toothpaste after eating or drinking something. As long as you're consistent, you will see vast improvements.
Apple Cider Vinegar works as a natural antibiotic and teeth cleaner and it also removes stubborn stains on your teeth. It's especially helpful for removing stains due to coffee and nicotine.
Apple Cider Vinegar contains compounds, including acetic acid, potassium, magnesium, probiotics and enzymes, which kill germs and 'bad' bacteria and at the same time promote the growth of beneficial 'good' probiotic bacteria.
The key to using Apple Cider Vinegar for teeth whitening is to be consistent, using it for at least a month continuously in order to see the best results. However, be careful, as with all acids it can remove the enamel on your teeth if you brush too hard or use too much. Be sure to rinse your mouth thoroughly after use.
Similarly to apple cider vinegar, some swear that using citrus fruits, including lemon and/or orange peels are also a great hack for whitening teeth Like with Apple Cider Vinegar, if you use lemon or orange peel on your teeth, always rinse your mouth thoroughly afterwards to be on the safe side.
Activated charcoal is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to naturally whiten your teeth. Crush up one charcoal tablet into a powder. Dip your clean wet toothbrush into it, and brush your teeth as you normally do.
Mix a tablespoon of toothpaste, a pinch of salt, a bit of baking soda, and 4-5 drops of lemon juice in a bowl. Brush your teeth with this mixture for 4-5 minutes. You’ll see the difference after just one use. Use this method every other week.
