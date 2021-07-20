5 ways you can delay your periods without taking pills

But there are times when we have a special vacation coming up or some festival or maybe some other reason and your period is the last thing you would want to deal with!

Period cramps and mood swings can ruin a very well planned week. So what can be done to avoid them from surprising us on our special days?

Delay them. Yes, but taking pills to delay periods can later make them even worse because of the high hormonal dosage in them.

So we thought of bringing to you the top 10 ways that can delay your period naturally. Please note, these remedies are to be followed at least a fortnight before your date for best results.

Gelatin

A mixture of one pack of gelatin and a cup of water helps to delay periods instantly. This is a Chinese technique of delaying your periods from a few hours to a week. Drinking this solution helps to slow down the menstrual process resulting in delayed periods.

Papaya

You might have heard about pregnant women asked to avoid eating papayas, it is because papayas are rich in carotene which triggers estrogen levels in the body leading to changes in the uterine blood flow which can lead to miscarriage in pregnant women. But if you want to delay your period’s papayas can come to your rescue as they are safe and natural otherwise.

Lime Juice

Lime juice is a rich source of vitamins and citric acid because of which consumption of lime juice before periods can delay them and also make your flow lighter and ease up period complications during your cycle. Having lime juice a couple of days before your expected period date helps to delay them without any problem.

Raspberry leaves

Just like lemon juice, Raspberry leaves are an abundant source of Vitamin C which helps to delay your period by slowing down the menstrual process. Raspberry leaf tea is also very beneficial during periods as it contains fragarine and alkaloid which reduces cramps by toning and relaxing the uterus. Raspberry leaf tea helps reduce PMS, cramping, nausea and keeps you high on energy and makes your immune system stronger.

Uterus Massage