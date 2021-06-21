6 amazing health benefits of oiling your belly button (Navel)

It is connected to multiple veins in the body, oiling your belly button helps you get rid of certain health problems too. Whatever oil or carrier you choose- be it coconut, mustard or rosemary, it will be useful for you!

Even though there is no clinical evidence to support the workings of the same, traditionally, therapeutic massages are said to do wonders for the body.

We tell you 6 good health benefits of oiling your belly button regularly. Read on to know.

Removes dirt

We don’t always pay attention to the belly button, do we? When you clean the belly button, it gets rid of the germs and dirt gathering around and keeps the stomach and navel area free from any possible problem.

Improves purity and complexion

If you want a glowing face and better skin texture, massaging and regularly oiling your belly button should be on your to-do list. Oiling your belly button can purify your blood, remove impurities and blemishes from the body. Using therapeutic oils like neem oil, rosehip oil, coconut oil or lemon essential oil can do the trick.

Gets rid of daily infections

When you don’t clean the belly button, it can make you vulnerable to infections on the inside and the outside. Oils can be a good option to treat infections and kill germs naturally. Using oils like mustard or tea tree not just kills the bacteria but also prevents them from coming back.

Treats an upset stomach

If you have been troubled by an upset stomach, bloating or nausea, try to apply a mixture of mustard oil and ginger to your belly button. This is a very good way to relieve uneasiness and digestive troubles you might be facing.

Lessens menstrual pain

There is no one good way to get rid of menstrual cramps but massaging a little oil on your belly button can help big time and lessen the pain. Doing this not only relaxes the veins around your uterine lining but also rejuvenates the body.

Improves fertility

It is said that the belly button is the connection between the mother and the baby. Adding oils and massaging the belly button can improve fertility in both men and women. Oiling also helps in menstrual problems and improves sperm count.

Caution