6 ultimate hacks to acne facial scars naturally

There’s no set time as to how long they last, though it’s often weeks to months. But there are plenty of home remedies you can try and prevention measures you can take to speed things up. Ultimately you need to be patient.

While there are scores of skin and beauty care products available in the market, nothing beats the goodness and wholesomeness of natural products. So, walk into your kitchen today and create some of these handy and easy-to-implement home remedies that promise to give you glowing skin.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the top home remedies for treating acne scars:

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains anti-microbial properties and has many benefits for the skin. If you suffer from old scars, aloe vera can work magically. It helps to reduce skin irritation and scars and increases the regeneration of new skin cells. It not only helps to minimize scars but can also improve skin texture.

Coconut oil

Make coconut oil a part of the daily regimen that can heal or help fade away the old scars as coconut oil is rich in omega fatty acids that penetrate and moisturize the skin to restore the glow of the skin.

Apply baking soda

Baking soda acts as a natural exfoliator and helps to gently scrape the scar. For this, two parts of water and one part of baking soda to make a light paste. Then, apply this paste to the scar and scrub this gently for a few minutes, after washing it off from the face. Make sure you avoid rubbing vigorously.

Lemon Juice

Place lemon or lime juice on the scar with a cloth. Keep it for a few minutes on the skin, then wash it off. The acidic qualities present in lemon juice help to remove dead skin cells along with facial scars and can reduce the redness of scars.

Honey

For years, honey has been used for many medicinal purposes such as burns, wounds, and herpes. Raw honey helps to fade scars on the face. It contains bioactive compounds that help to stimulate tissue regeneration and can help to treat wounds.

Stay hydrated