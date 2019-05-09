Ghanaian musician, Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca who welcomed her first child with Dr Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni in February 2019 is already back to work just a few weeks after delivery.

When it comes to snapping back after delivery or releasing top charting singles, Becca is on top of her game.

Pulse Ghana

The new mom has shed off the pregnancy weight and we can’t wait for her to share her secrets with us.

In a series of Instagram post, the mompreneur was seen looking stunning in formfitting dresses as she attends to her celebrity friends at her spa, Kora Spa.

Becca and Dr Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni tied the knots in a lavish traditional ceremony on Saturday, August 18, 2019. The lovely couple has been sharing lovey-dovey photos on social media after making their relationship public.